Tornado Confirmed In Quarryville, Baseball Dugout, Crops Damaged: NWS

The EF-0 tornado produced peak winds of 70 mph, had a path length of 0.15 miles, and reached a maximum width of 30 yards, officials said.

It spun up southeast of Collins at 9:31 p.m. and lifted the roof off a dugout at the Solanco Youth Baseball Association, according to the release.

The tornado then crossed Kirkwood Pike and damaged crops in a field just north of Encounter Church before lifting near a wooded residential area northwest of Hideaway Drive.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

