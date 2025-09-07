A Few Clouds 73°

Tornado Confirmed In Quarryville, Baseball Dugout, Crops Damaged: NWS

A brief tornado touched down in Quarryville during storms late Thursday, Sept. 4, the National Weather Service in State College confirmed on Sunday, Sept. 7.

A map showing the Solanco Youth Baseball Association where the tornado tore up the dugout. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
The EF-0 tornado produced peak winds of 70 mph, had a path length of 0.15 miles, and reached a maximum width of 30 yards, officials said.

It spun up southeast of Collins at 9:31 p.m. and lifted the roof off a dugout at the Solanco Youth Baseball Association, according to the release.

The tornado then crossed Kirkwood Pike and damaged crops in a field just north of Encounter Church before lifting near a wooded residential area northwest of Hideaway Drive.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

