Teen Boy Drowns In Lancaster County Pond: Coroner

The Robert Fulton Fire Company was called to the 100 block of Herr Drive in Fulton Township around 3 p.m. for a report of a drowning, according to the fire company.

Firefighters confirmed the report and began searching the pond, calling for assistance from the Rawlinsville Fire Company’s dive team and the West Willow Fire Company’s drone unit.

The 15-year-old boy was recovered from the water around 7:30 p.m., officials said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday and will determine the cause and manner of death, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said.

All responding units cleared the scene by 9:18 p.m.

The Robert Fulton Fire Company extended its condolences in a statement, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all involved.”

