Tanker Truck Overturns, Closes Route 501 In Lancaster County

The crash happened around 11:04 a.m. in the 1900 block of Furnace Hills Pike/Route 501 near Route 322 in Elizabeth Township, according to dispatch reports.

The 18-wheeler flipped onto its side, and a utility pole and wires were knocked down, blocking the roadway, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Photos from the scene show the tanker overturned in the grass along the highway.

Route 501 remains closed from Route 322 to Fox Road in Lebanon County. The road is expected to be shut down for an extended period, and drivers should expect delays.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Quarryville and receive free news updates.