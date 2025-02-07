Fair 41°

SHARE

Tanker Truck Overturns, Closes Route 501 In Lancaster County

A tanker truck hauling liquid asphalt oil overturned, shutting down a stretch of Route 501 in Lancaster County on Friday, Feb. 7, emergency dispatchers said.

The scene of the rollover crash on 501

The scene of the rollover crash on 501

 Photo Credit: Jeffrey Leisey
A map showing the closure.&nbsp;

A map showing the closure. 

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT/Google Maps
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened around 11:04 a.m. in the 1900 block of Furnace Hills Pike/Route 501 near Route 322 in Elizabeth Township, according to dispatch reports.

The 18-wheeler flipped onto its side, and a utility pole and wires were knocked down, blocking the roadway, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Photos from the scene show the tanker overturned in the grass along the highway.

Route 501 remains closed from Route 322 to Fox Road in Lebanon County. The road is expected to be shut down for an extended period, and drivers should expect delays.

to follow Daily Voice Quarryville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE