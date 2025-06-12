SUV Flips Onto Roof In Lancaster County Crash (Photos)

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Horseshoe and Willow roads just before 7:30 a.m., according to the Witmer Fire Protective Association.

One of the vehicles, an SUV, flipped onto its roof and came to rest in a nearby field, the fire company said. Photos from the scene show the SUV overturned with emergency crews surrounding it.

Deputy 62 (Keys) was first to arrive and confirmed there was no entrapment, leading Truck 204 to be placed in service.

Crews from Companies 62 (Witmer), 63 (Lafayette), and 20 (Manheim Township) responded and closed the roadway while the scene was secured and tow trucks removed both vehicles.

Fire police directed traffic around the crash until it was cleared.

It is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the wreck.

