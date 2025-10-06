Santiago Payano-Sanchez, 63, of West Hempfield Township, has been charged with two counts of criminal homicide and one count each of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and possession of an instrument of crime, according to West Hempfield Township Police and the Lancaster County District Attorney.

Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Oak Hollow Drive at 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5, for reports of gunfire. They found three victims inside the residence.

Payano-Sanchez shot his 33-year-old son in the stomach before turning the weapon on his estranged wife, Ana Gutierrez-Cedano, 59, and her sister, Dominga Cedano-Cedano, 74, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney. Both women died at the scene, police explained. The son was rushed to a local hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and remains in stable condition.

Two children, ages 2 and 7, were inside the home at the time but were unharmed.

Investigators learned Payano-Sanchez had been in an ongoing argument with family members throughout the weekend before he drew a gun from his waistband and opened fire. After the shooting, he called relatives to apologize, a family member told police.

First responders initially believed a barricaded gunman was inside the residence and requested a Special Emergency Response Team (SERT). However, Payano-Sanchez surrendered before tactical units were deployed.

The firearm was legally owned, and Payano-Sanchez also had a concealed carry permit, authorities said. He was treated for minor self-inflicted injuries before being taken into custody.

Judge Mary Sponaugle denied bail at a preliminary arraignment held on Monday morning. Autopsies for Gutierrez-Cedano and Cedano-Cedano are scheduled for later this week.

West Hempfield Township Police Det. Sgt. Robert Bradfield filed the charges.

