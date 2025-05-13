Richard Todd Jacobs, 19, of Denver, was charged with Dissemination of Child Pornography, four counts of Possession of Child Pornography, and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, according to the East Cocalico Township Police Department.

Investigators say the case began with a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding suspected child pornography activity. That tip led police to a home in Denver, where they executed a search warrant on Monday, March 18.

During the search, several items were seized and later examined. Authorities say the devices contained multiple files of child pornography.

Jacobs was arraigned and released on $100,000 unsecured bail, police said.

