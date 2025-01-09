The investigation began on Wednesday, Jan. 8, after a social media post threatening a school was reported to the Lancaster Station of PSP Troop J, according to a release.

The post was traced to Garrett Swayne of Quarryville and Francy Brisma of Willow Street, both 19 years old, state police said. Following an investigation by the Lancaster Patrol and Criminal Investigation Units, Swayne and Brisma were taken into custody.

The pair were arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 9, on charges of terroristic threats before a district court judge, authorities said.

The Pennsylvania State Police assured that Lancaster County school districts were informed of the investigation and confirmed that the threat has been neutralized.

