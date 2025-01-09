Fair and Breezy 30°

SHARE

Garrett Swayne, Francy Brisma Charged For Threats: PSP

Two 19-year-olds have been arrested for making terroristic threats targeting Lancaster schools, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.

Pennsylvania State Police trooper vehicle.

Pennsylvania State Police trooper vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Pennsylvania State Police
A Pennsylvania state police vehicle.

A Pennsylvania state police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania state police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The investigation began on Wednesday, Jan. 8, after a social media post threatening a school was reported to the Lancaster Station of PSP Troop J, according to a release.

The post was traced to Garrett Swayne of Quarryville and Francy Brisma of Willow Street, both 19 years old, state police said. Following an investigation by the Lancaster Patrol and Criminal Investigation Units, Swayne and Brisma were taken into custody.

The pair were arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 9, on charges of terroristic threats before a district court judge, authorities said.

The Pennsylvania State Police assured that Lancaster County school districts were informed of the investigation and confirmed that the threat has been neutralized.

to follow Daily Voice Quarryville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE