The woman had been a passenger in a 2025 BMW X5 driving West on Route 283 when it struck the rear of "a 53' Wabash reefer style trailer being pulled by a Freightliner Truck Tractor that was also traveling West," the police said.

Police, fire, and EMS were called to the two vehicle crash on Rt 283 West just west of Route 741 at 11:31 p.m., as detailed in the release.

The impact of the crash tore open the passenger side of the SUV tossing the woman into on coming traffic in the East bound lanes, according to the police. The driver of the BMW sustained only minor injuries and the tractor trailer driver was not injured.

The highway was closed in both directions for about six hours.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lancaster County Crash Investigation Unit.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact Ofc. Weaver at weaverb@ehpd.org or Sgt. Sandman at sandmanj@ehpd.org.

