Candace Mulron, 45, of West Lampeter Township was last seen in the area of Bank Barn Road, West Lampeter Township, around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, the police detailed in the release.

She was wearing a blue striped shirt and blue jeans at the time of her disappearance.

She is a mom, according to public records.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the West Lampeter Township Police Department at 717-464-2421.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Quarryville and receive free news updates.