Have You Seen Candace Mulron? She Is Missing, Police Say

A mom has been missing since Wednesday morning, Aug. 28, West Lampeter Township police announced on Thursday afternoon. 

 Photo Credit: West Lampeter Township PD
Candace Mulron, 45, of West Lampeter Township was last seen in the area of Bank Barn Road, West Lampeter Township, around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, the police detailed in the release. 

She was wearing a blue striped shirt and blue jeans at the time of her disappearance. 

She is a mom, according to public records. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the West Lampeter Township Police Department at 717-464-2421. 

