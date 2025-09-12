**WARNING THE FOLLOWING IS DISTURBING**

Nathan Woodhull Smith, 74, was found guilty on March 20 after a four-day trial, prosecutors said.

The jury convicted Smith of two counts each of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and five counts of indecent assault of a person under 13.

The assaults began in 2004 at Smith’s home on the 800 block of Glorry Lane, authorities said. Both victims, now 25, told investigators they were 5 when the abuse started.

One victim said the assaults ended when she was 9 after she began menstruating. The second victim told police Smith abused her until she was 11, sometimes inside his car when no one else was around. Smith also warned her not to tell anyone, prosecutors said.

Police began investigating in August 2021 after one of the victims reported the abuse, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Amos Glick, who filed the charges.

**WARNING THE ABOVE IS DISTURBING**

After about 90 minutes of deliberation, the jury returned guilty verdicts. Lancaster County Judge Jeffrey Conrad, who presided over the trial, sentenced Smith to 49 to 100 years in prison. His bail was previously increased to $5 million following the conviction.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa prosecuted the case.

