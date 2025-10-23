Overcast 55°

Man Trapped In Corn Picker On Drumore Township Farm: Officials (Update)

A man became trapped in a corn picker in Drumore Township, prompting a farm rescue on Thursday, Oct. 23, emergency crews said.

Crew analyzing the rescue efforts after the patient was freed.

 Photo Credit: Robert Fulton Fire Company
An off-duty PennMed physician assisting the fire crews at the scene of the farm equipment rescue.

 Photo Credit: Robert Fulton Fire Company
Fire crews on the scene of the farm equipment rescue for a man with his arm stuck in a corn picker 

 Photo Credit: Robert Fulton Fire Company
Jillian Pikora
Read More Stories

Crews from Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to the 1700 block of Cherry Hill Road around 9:11 a.m., according to the department. Lancaster County-Wide Communications advised responding units that the caller reported a man’s arm was entrapped in the rolls of the machine.

Upon arrival, Squad 89 determined that additional tools were needed, and Quarryville Fire Company was called to assist, fire officials said.

Rescuers freed the man about 50 minutes after the initial dispatch. All Rawlinsville units cleared the scene by 10:30 a.m., with 15 volunteers signing in for the call, the department said.

