Man Trapped In Corn Picker On Drumore Township Farm: Officials (Update)

Crews from Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to the 1700 block of Cherry Hill Road around 9:11 a.m., according to the department. Lancaster County-Wide Communications advised responding units that the caller reported a man’s arm was entrapped in the rolls of the machine.

Upon arrival, Squad 89 determined that additional tools were needed, and Quarryville Fire Company was called to assist, fire officials said.

Rescuers freed the man about 50 minutes after the initial dispatch. All Rawlinsville units cleared the scene by 10:30 a.m., with 15 volunteers signing in for the call, the department said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Quarryville and receive free news updates.