Man Rescued From Cave In Central PA: Officials (Photos)

The man was rescued after 1 a.m. after over five and a half hours stuck in the cave, rescue workers explained.

Crews were called to the scene at the Clark Nature Preserve Bridge Valley Road in Martic Township 6:12 p.m.

The cave posed numerous challenges: dark, narrow, slippery conditions within Wind Cave. A tube to supply the man oxygen was lowered down at one point, according to the numerous released.

Ultimately crews used a chisel to hoist the man from the crevice.

There was no word on injuries or what led to him being struck.

Rawlinsville Fire Company, Conestoga Fire Company, Lancaster EMS, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency, Willow Street Fire Company, Lancaster County Rescue Task Force #36, a specialized technical rescue team comprised of units from Lancaster City Bureau of Fire; Manheim Township Fire Rescue, Blue Rock Fire Rescue, West Willow Fire Company, and Quarryville Fire Company all responded to the scene.

