Man Rescued From Cave In Central PA: Officials (Photos)

Numerous emergency crews rescued a man "who was wedged in a crevice, deep inside the Wind Cave at the Clark Nature Preserve" on Saturday night into Sunday morning, officials explained to Daily Voice on Monday, Sept. 9. 

The narrow cave opening rescue crews crawled down.

 Photo Credit: Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company
Crews going into the cave.

 Photo Credit: Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company
Crews in the cave.

 Photo Credit: Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company
Lancaster County Rescue Task Force technicians providing assistance to crews operating 25 feet below.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company
Jillian Pikora
The man was rescued after 1 a.m. after over five and a half hours stuck in the cave, rescue workers explained. 

Crews were called to the scene at the Clark Nature Preserve Bridge Valley Road in Martic Township 6:12 p.m. 

The cave posed numerous challenges: dark, narrow, slippery conditions within Wind Cave. A tube to supply the man oxygen was lowered down at one point, according to the numerous released. 

Ultimately crews used a chisel to hoist the man from the crevice.

There was no word on injuries or what led to him being struck.

Rawlinsville Fire Company, Conestoga Fire Company, Lancaster EMS, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency, Willow Street Fire Company, Lancaster County Rescue Task Force #36, a specialized technical rescue team comprised of units from Lancaster City Bureau of Fire; Manheim Township Fire Rescue, Blue Rock Fire Rescue, West Willow Fire Company, and Quarryville Fire Company all responded to the scene.

