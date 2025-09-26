Man Found Lying In Road With Extensive Severe Injuries: Northern Lancaster County Police

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Church Road, Stevens, Clay Township, just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 25, for a report of a man down in the street, police said.

EMS and officers provided immediate care at the scene before the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the release.

Around 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 26, the hospital shared additional information with investigators, prompting the department’s criminal investigation division to begin following up on the case.

Authorities did not release details about the man’s identity or the cause of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

