Horse Rescued From Manure Pit In Lancaster County After Fire Company’s Training Pays Off

Firefighters were dispatched to the 200 block of Cedar Hill Road in Little Britain Township at 8:20 a.m. for a report of a horse trapped in the pit. Engine 89-2, Brush 89, and Squad 89 responded, according to the fire company.

Personnel used rescue slings and a crane truck to lift the horse out. The slings were donated by the towing and recovery division of Lancaster FleetPride, and the crane was supplied by SS Diesel Equipment LLC, the department said.

The fire company cleared the scene at 10:18 a.m. The horse was not injured.

The rescue mirrored a training session held in March that was viewed more than 1.2 million times online, according to the department. The session featured volunteers rescuing a dummy horse but received criticism from social media users who questioned its usefulness.

“Well, this morning our training paid off… once again,” the department said in a Facebook post.

