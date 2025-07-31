Horse And Buggy Crash With Pickup In Lanco Hospitalizes Teens, Toddler Rescued: PA State Police

The collision happened in the 400 block of Bell Road near Sproul Road at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30, according to investigators.

Troopers said a 2024 Ford Maverick, driven by a 38-year-old man from Oxford, was traveling south on Bell Road when it struck a horse and buggy that had just pulled out of a driveway.

Three people were inside the buggy at the time — a man and a woman, both 19 years old, and a 2-year-old girl, all of Kirkwood.

The man, who was operating the buggy, was airlifted to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center with “critical injuries,” state police said. Woman was transported to ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital for her injuries. The 2-year-old passenger was not injured.

Long was not hurt in the crash, according to the release.

The roadway was closed for several hours in Colerain Township as troopers investigated but has since reopened.

The Lancaster EMS Association assisted at the scene.

No charges have bee filed at this time. Check back here for updates.

