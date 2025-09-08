Troopers said the Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Eric Rebman, 54, of Quarryville, was traveling west behind a large truck when the truck passed an Amish buggy ahead of it and the Jeep struck the buggy from behind on White Oak Road, Strasburg Township, at 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

The 26-year-old buggy’s operator from Quarryville, reported back pain and was treated by Lancaster EMS but refused transport, police said. The Jeep was drivable; the buggy was disabled. The horse was dispatched at the scene and the roadway was cleared by local residents, according to state police.

Trooper Raisner, Strasburg Borough Police, Lancaster EMS, and the Strasburg Fire Company assisted at the scene. Rebman was cited for Careless Driving under Pennsylvania Title 75 §3714(a). Driver-exchange reports were issued at the scene.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Quarryville and receive free news updates.