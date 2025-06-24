Elliot Matthew Nguyen, 24, of Narvon, has been charged with Rape, Sexual Assault, Aggravated Indecent Assault (two counts), and Indecent Assault (two counts), according to East Earl Township Police.

The victim reported the alleged assault to police on Tuesday, June 17. She told investigators the incident occurred on Monday, June 9, inside her bedroom in East Earl Township.

**WARNING THE FOLLOWING IS DISTURBING**

The woman was folding laundry when Nguyen entered, shut the door, and asked to have sex with her, according to an affidavit obtained by Daily Voice. She refused, saying they were separated. Nguyen allegedly responded by reaching into her pants and touching her without consent. The affidavit states she told him “no” multiple times, begged him to stop, and physically tried to remove his hands—but he was too strong.

The victim told police Nguyen then picked her up, placed her on the bed, forcefully removed her clothing, and digitally penetrated her. She reportedly tried closing her legs to resist, but Nguyen overpowered her.

The affidavit states he then raped her despite her continued pleas for him to stop. He allegedly held her legs open with his arms and ejaculated inside her without her consent.

The following day, Nguyen reportedly messaged the victim, writing:

"Mentally, I feel so f***ed in the head right now because of what I did… I don’t want it to feel like it’s your fault.”

She replied: “You sexually assaulted me… I’m working through my own difficult feelings after you violated me.”

Nguyen responded: “Then come discuss that with me cause you're right, I did.”

He later added: “I don’t know why I even did… I feel disgusting… I literally did the worst possible thing I could’ve done to hurt you.”

**WARNING THE ABOVE IS DISTURBING**

Nguyen was taken into custody on Wednesday, June 19. His preliminary arraignment was held before MDJ Miles Bixler on Thursday, June 20. Bail was set at $100,000. Nguyen posted 10 percent and was released to await future proceedings.

