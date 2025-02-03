Driver Killed, 3 Injured In Jeep Rollover On Icy Rt 222: West Earl Police

The crash occurred at mile marker 40.3 in the northbound lanes at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, authorities said.

Responding officers found a 2019 Jeep Wrangler overturned on its roof off the roadway. The vehicle was carrying five occupants, according to police.

Three individuals sustained minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals, while one person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

At the time of the crash, road conditions were extremely icy, investigators noted.

Officers Crills and Sorensen, along with the Lancaster County Crash Team, are investigating the incident. Emergency responders from West Earl Fire Company, Ephrata Fire Company, Rothsville Ambulance, Reamstown Ambulance, WellSpan Medics, Bareville Fire Company, and East Petersburg Fire Company assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact West Earl Township police at 717-859-1411.

