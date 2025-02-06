Christopher Hammerstone, 30, was taken into custody following a months-long investigation into child exploitation, according to authorities.

Police received a tip that child pornography was being downloaded from the internet, leading detectives to a home in Akron Borough. Officers obtained a court-approved search warrant and raided Hammerstone’s residence on Dec. 10, 2024, with assistance from the Lancaster County Digital Forensic Unit, according to police.

Numerous electronic devices were seized and forensically examined, uncovering multiple images of child pornography, police said.

Detective Joshua Mertz obtained an arrest warrant for Hammerstone, and he was taken into custody on Jan. 27, 2025, officers said.

Hammerstone was charged with felony possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication device, court records show.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Judge Torrey Landis, who set bail at $30,000, police said. Hammerstone was unable to post bail and was remanded to Lancaster

