Child Run Over By Tractor In Lancaster County (Developing)

The incident was reported at 10:55 a.m. near the intersection of North Shirk and West Huyard roads, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, but there was no entrapment, dispatchers said. The child’s age and condition remain unknown at this time.

New Holland Borough Police are investigating the incident. Crews have since cleared the scene.

No further information has been released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Quarryville and receive free news updates.