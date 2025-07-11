Fair 82°

Child Run Over By Tractor In Lancaster County (Developing)

A child was run over by a tractor in Earl Township, Lancaster County, emergency dispatchers confirmed on Friday, July 11.

An farm tractor.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/dimitrisvetsikas1969
The incident was reported at 10:55 a.m. near the intersection of North Shirk and West Huyard roads, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, but there was no entrapment, dispatchers said. The child’s age and condition remain unknown at this time.

New Holland Borough Police are investigating the incident. Crews have since cleared the scene.

No further information has been released.

