Troopers say the one-and-a-half-year-old was injured on the 200 block of Esbenshade Road around 5:30 p.m. and rushed to Lancaster General Health with major trauma.

Dispatchers had initially reported the child was kicked in the head by the animal. The extent of the baby’s injuries has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Quarryville and receive free news updates.