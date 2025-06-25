Ashley Jordan Quattrochi, 39, allegedly admitted to using fentanyl in powdered form before napping beside the child at their East Drumore Township home on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Emergency responders arrived at the 900 block of Buck Road around 1:42 p.m. and administered Narcan after the child was found unresponsive, pale, and "breathing weird," according to court documents. The child was flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center and survived.

Quattrochi told troopers that the child may have come in contact with a blue bag of fentanyl she had in a top dresser drawer or a straw with fentanyl residue that was left within reach.

A search of the home turned up multiple drug baggies and paraphernalia, including items labeled "G Way" and "BA ASS," troopers said.

Toxicology results showed fentanyl in the child’s blood at 4.10 ng/mL.

Investigators noted a prior incident involving Quattrochi in May 2024, when she was allegedly found slumped over her steering wheel with the same child in the back seat. She was arrested then for DUI, drug possession, and careless driving.

Quattrochi is charged with felony aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

She waived her preliminary hearing before Judge William Mankin on Wednesday, June 25, allowing the case to move to county court. She remains free on $75,000 unsecured bail.

Trooper George Lockhart filed the charges. Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa is prosecuting the case.

