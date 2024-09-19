Jeffrey Alan Smith, 45, of New Holland, was charged by Officer Halstead with the following felonies: Rape of a Child, Statutory Sexual Assault, Aggravated Indecent Assault, Indecent Assault of a Minor under 13 (two counts), Corruption of Minors (two counts), Incest of Minors, Unlawful Contact with Minors (two counts) and Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse.

The police began investigating following a referral by Lancaster County Children and Youth stating that Smith was abusing two girls under 10 years on July 10, 2024.

The girls were interviewed at the Lancaster County Children’s Alliance "where they disclosed that Smith, who is known to both of them, committed various acts of sexual abuse while at a home in New Holland," as stated in the release.

Following an investigation, a warrant for his arrest was obtained.

Police in Roanoke, VA located and arrested Smith on Sept. 10, 2024, according to the police release.

Smith was extradited to Lancaster County and had a preliminary arraignment before District Judge Jonathan Heisse on Tuesday, Sept. 17, and was committed to Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail.

Court documents on this case were not immediately available.

Smith has a criminal record for property or vehicle damage and harassment, according to earlier court dockets.

Check back here for possible updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Quarryville and receive free news updates.