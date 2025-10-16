$759K Cash 5 Lottery Ticket Sold At Turkey Hill In Lancaster County

The ticket for the Wednesday, Oct. 15 drawing matched all five balls — 11, 24, 32, 38, and 42 — to win $759,176, less withholding, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

It was sold at the Turkey Hill located at 2 Denver Road in East Cocalico Township. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, officials said.

More than 14,900 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the same drawing. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

The Lottery said jackpot winners are not identified until their tickets are validated. Anyone holding the winning ticket should call 1-800-692-7481 or visit a Lottery office for instructions on how to claim their prize.

