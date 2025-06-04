Fair 82°

7-Year-Old Thrown From Buggy, Suffers Severe Head Trauma In Lancaster County Crash: Officials

A 7-year-old child was critically injured after being thrown from a horse and buggy during a violent crash in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed on Wednesday, June 4.

An Amish horse-and-buggy.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Doug Kelley dkphotos
Jillian Pikora
The wreck happened at the intersection of Old Philadelphia Pike (Route 340) and Spring Garden Road in Salisbury Township just after 9 a.m., emergency dispatchers said.

A vehicle slammed into the buggy, causing the child passenger to suffer severe head trauma, according to dispatch radio communications. State police later confirmed a child was injured but did not release details on their condition.

First responders rushed to the rural crash site, near the Chester County line, and shut down a section of Route 340 for several hours. The road has since reopened.

No other injuries were reported. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed as state troopers continue their investigation.

