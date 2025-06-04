7-Year-Old Thrown From Buggy, Suffers Severe Head Trauma In Lancaster County Crash: Officials

The wreck happened at the intersection of Old Philadelphia Pike (Route 340) and Spring Garden Road in Salisbury Township just after 9 a.m., emergency dispatchers said.

A vehicle slammed into the buggy, causing the child passenger to suffer severe head trauma, according to dispatch radio communications. State police later confirmed a child was injured but did not release details on their condition.

First responders rushed to the rural crash site, near the Chester County line, and shut down a section of Route 340 for several hours. The road has since reopened.

No other injuries were reported. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed as state troopers continue their investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Quarryville and receive free news updates.