5 Labradoodle Puppies Stolen From Amish Barn: PA State Police

The theft happened sometime between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Monday, April 21, at a barn and shop located in the 3500 block of Scenic Road in Lancaster County, according to Trooper Benitez from the Lancaster Patrol Unit.

An unknown person entered the barn without using force and took the five 9-week-old puppies, state police said. A black home phone box was also stolen, and a piece of notepad paper with what is believed to be the suspect's phone number was removed, investigators detailed.

No description of the suspect was released. The investigation remains active.

