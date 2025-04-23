Fair 72°

SHARE

5 Labradoodle Puppies Stolen From Amish Barn: PA State Police

Five Labradoodle puppies were stolen from an Amish farm in Leacock Township, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Tuesday, April 22.

An Amish horse-and-buggy.

An Amish horse-and-buggy.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Doug Kelley dkphotos
The farm where the puppies were stolen

The farm where the puppies were stolen

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The theft happened sometime between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Monday, April 21, at a barn and shop located in the 3500 block of Scenic Road in Lancaster County, according to Trooper Benitez from the Lancaster Patrol Unit.

An unknown person entered the barn without using force and took the five 9-week-old puppies, state police said. A black home phone box was also stolen, and a piece of notepad paper with what is believed to be the suspect's phone number was removed, investigators detailed.

No description of the suspect was released. The investigation remains active.

to follow Daily Voice Quarryville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE