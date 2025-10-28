2-Year-Old Dies After Being Pulled From Lancaster County Pond: State Police

Troopers were called to a property in the 1000 block of Mine Road around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 23, for reports of a possible drowning.

Responding crews found a 2-year-old boy who had fallen into a pond on the property, according to the release. He was pulled from the water and transported to Hershey Medical Center, where he was placed on life support, police said.

The boy was taken off life support and pronounced dead on Sunday, Oct. 26, investigators confirmed.

The investigation into how the child fell into the water remains ongoing. State police have not released the child’s name or additional details at this time.

Editor's Note: This article has been updated, and the child's age was corrected. When we first reported this on Oct. 24, we were told by PSP that the boy was 4 years old; we have since learned he was only 2 years old.

