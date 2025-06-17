Fog 63°

3-Year-Old Boy, Woman Severely Burned In Fireworks Explosion At Lancaster County Home: PSP

A 3-year-old boy and a woman were severely burned during a fireworks explosion at a home in southern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Tuesday, June 17.

Fireworks.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/designecologist
Jillian Pikora
The incident happened while a family was lighting fireworks outside their home on the 1200 block of River Road in Drumore Township between 8 and 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 12, according to the police.

One of the fireworks exploded unexpectedly, injuring a 3-year-old Drumore Township boy and a 45-year-old Peach Bottom woman, troopers said.

Both were taken to local hospitals with serious burns, according to the release.

The investigation into what caused the firework to detonate is ongoing.

