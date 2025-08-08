14-Year-Old Operating Skid Steer Kills 6-Year-Old Boy In Lancaster County: PA State Police

Troopers from the PSP Lancaster barracks responded to the area of Cherry Hill Road around 3:32 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, for reports of a child injured by farm equipment, according to the release.

Investigators determined that two juveniles were inside a skid steer cleaning a barn when the victim attempted to exit the machine. A 14-year-old boy operating the skid steer was lowering the machine’s arms at the time, which struck the younger boy in the head, troopers said.

The child was rushed to Lancaster General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office and members of Troop J’s Forensic Services Unit processed the scene, authorities said.

