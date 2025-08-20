$110K Catch Lands Lancaster County Teen Wold's Largest Flounder Tournament Title

Jake Fleishchut, 16, of Kirkwood, hooked the biggest flounder at the "11th Annual Flounder Pounder Open", held Wednesday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 17 at Paradise Grill in Long Neck, Delaware.

The five-day competition, recognized as the "largest flounder tournament in the world", drew more than 375 boats and 2,200 anglers. Fleishchut’s 28.5-inch, 9.6-pound flounder landed on Thursday, securing him the top prize of $110,000.

He was part of a four-member team aboard the "One More Drift", captained by his father, Jeff. Fleishchut said he plans to share his winnings with his teammates and save most of his earnings — though the winning flounder has already been eaten.

Tournament organizers highlighted the competition’s intensity, with teams from Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New Jersey battling for bragging rights. While New Jersey took the gold last year, Pennsylvania’s Fleishchut put his state at the top of the leaderboard in 2024.

This isn’t Jake’s first time at the scales. Last summer, he hauled in a 6.8-pound flounder aboard *One More Drift*, earning a $3,000 daily Calcutta prize on Aug. 16, 2023.

