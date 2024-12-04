Fair 19°

Woman, Dog Found Dead At Back Door Of Home In Haycock Fire: Police

An early morning fire Wednesday, Dec. 4 claimed the life of an adult woman and her dog in Bucks County, authorities said.

Police car.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Pennsylvania State Police Troop M responded to the blaze on the 1800 block of Mountain View Drive in Haycock Township around 4 a.m., State Police said. When troopers arrived, the residence was fully engulfed in flames. The woman and her dog were found deceased near the back door of the home, authorities said.

The Troop M Fire Marshal is leading the investigation into the fire’s cause and origin, with assistance from the Dublin Criminal Investigation Unit, Troop M Forensic Services Unit, Ottsville Volunteer Fire Company, Bucks County Fire Marshal, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

The Bucks County Coroner is also involved in the investigation.

Further details, including the identity of the victim and the fire's cause, have not yet been released.

