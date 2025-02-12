John Joseph Weikel, 50, of Quakertown, was sentenced to 30 months behind bars for possession of an unregistered firearm, United States District Court Judge Julia K. Munley ruled on Thursday, Feb. 6, according to the Department of Justice.

Weikel manufactured two improvised explosive devices and stashed them in the ceiling of his former apartment before being evicted, investigators said. The devices remained hidden for nearly two years until maintenance workers found them on May 31, 2023, the DOJ said.

FBI agents disassembled the explosives and later confirmed they were illegal devices, officials added. Under federal law, manufacturing or possessing a destructive device without proper authorization is a crime.

The FBI’s Allentown Field Office and the Pennsylvania State Police investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tatum R. Wilson prosecuted the case.

