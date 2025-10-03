Joseph Michael Grossman, 36, who owned Poppy’s Peanuts inside the market, was charged by Richland Township police after an investigation that began in June, according to the DA’s Office.

A 17-year-old girl told investigators that while employed at the shop, Grossman repeatedly made inappropriate comments and touched her legs and back. After she quit, he allegedly contacted her on social media. She said Grossman asked her to meet him after hours at the store, where he offered money and marijuana in exchange for a sex act, court records detail.

Following his arrest, a second teenager came forward. She told police Grossman routinely made vulgar comments and grabbed her hips, back, and shoulders while she worked at the stand. She also reported receiving marijuana from him on multiple occasions. According to the amended complaint, she recalled an incident when Grossman lit a smoking device inside the business after hours, which left her lightheaded and dizzy.

Prosecutors said Grossman was arrested on Aug. 15 and initially charged with promoting the prostitution of a minor and corruption of minors. After the second victim’s statement, he was hit with additional counts of corruption of minors, including felony and misdemeanor charges .

Court documents show a preliminary hearing was held on Sept. 18, and all charges were held for trial. Grossman is currently out on bail.

Given the similar accounts, investigators believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Richland Township Police Detective Matthew Lawhead at 215-536-9500. Anonymous tips are accepted.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jessica Frost.

