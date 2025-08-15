Pop Royalty Of Pennsylvania—Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift—Pair Up On 'The Life Of A Showgirl'

Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift — both proud Pennsylvania natives — are joining forces on the title track of Swift’s upcoming 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl", the global superstar announced on Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Swift, 35, of West Reading, revealed that the album will drop on Friday, Oct. 3. The track list includes a duet with Carpenter, 26, of Waukerstown, as the final song — track 12 — fittingly named after the album itself.

The *Eras Tour* headliner surprised fans with the news by posting the album’s glamorous back cover, which features the full track list, including the Carpenter collaboration. Within minutes, Carpenter reposted the image to her Instagram Stories, writing:

“THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL OCTOBER 3rd 🧡 i know someone who's freaking out and it's me.”

Carpenter had previously served as an opener on Swift’s Eras Tour, and the two pop stars have since grown a close friendship — now culminating in this highly anticipated collab.

Pennsylvania fans are especially excited to see their hometown heroes shine together on one of pop music’s biggest stages.

"The Life of a Showgirl" will be released on all major platforms on Friday, Oct. 3.

