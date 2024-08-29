Oscar Jesse Bernie of Quakertown was charged with four misdemeanors of DUI as well as summary traffic offenses, court records show.

The crash happened at the Pizza Hut located at 320 South West End Boulevard in Quakertown on July 12, according to the police and confirmed by court documents.

Bernie was on probation for a drug offense he was convicted of on Feb. 2 at the time of the crash, as detailed in a previous court docket. He also has a criminal record for harassment and completed that probation sentence in May.

His preliminary hearing for the Pizza Hut crash is set before Magisterial District Judge Lisa J. Gaier at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, as shown in his latest court docket.

