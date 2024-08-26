Man Sentenced For Raping Teenager In Quakertown

Miguel Angel Sanchez, 33, was sentenced on Monday, Aug. 26, according to the Bucks County District Attorney.

He entered a no-contest plea on May 20 to numerous counts of rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, trafficking in individuals, and related crimes.

In addition to sending him to state prison, Common Pleas Judge Stephen Corr sentenced Sanchez to 5 years of probation.

Additionally, Sanchez was deemed a sexually violent predator by the Sex Offender Assessment Board and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The victim and her mother both gave powerful impact statements with her mother describing Sanchez as “pure evil.”

“You’re a despicable person,” Judge Corr said. “I just can’t get over the facts of this case.” This investigation began on Oct. 24, 2023, after Quakertown police took a report of a rape that happened the night before in the parking lot of the Giant, 1465 W. Broad Street.

The victim, a 15-year-old girl, told police a man, later identified as Sanchez, raped her inside his vehicle, which she described as a white, 4 door-vehicle. The victim told police she met Sanchez on one prior occasion, and they exchanged contact information through Snapchat.

During Snapchat conversations, Sanchez would ask the victim for videos of her nude and/or performing sex acts in exchange for money.

Sanchez also communicated with one of the victim’s friends, a 16-year-old girl, through Snapchat, and he also asked her for sex videos in exchange for money.

