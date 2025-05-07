Jonathan Crouthamel, 26, of Quakertown, was hired as a manager at the Dunkin’ located at 103 Baringer Avenue in Silverdale at the Perkasie line, according to Hilltown Township police. On Friday, Sept. 27, he allegedly stole $1,524.48 in cash and a company laptop valued at $626.38, store owner Michael Bahm told investigators.

Bahm provided police with an internal report and CCTV footage showing Crouthamel taking the items, the affidavit says. The footage allegedly shows Crouthamel entering the office with a brown money box containing $1,524.48. About four minutes later, he is seen placing the money box into a plastic Dunkin' Donuts bag, then adding the laptop to the same bag before leaving the store, authorities said.

Crouthamel failed to show up for his scheduled shift the next day, according to Bahm, who told police he contacted him on Sept. 28. Crouthamel reportedly claimed his mother had died and promised to return the stolen items in a few days. Bahm was unable to reach him afterward, police said.

He was arrested on Nov. 20, 2024, and charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. He was released on $20,000 unsecured bail following his preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Regina Armitage.

Crouthamel was held for court and ordered to appear for a formal arraignment on April 25, 2025, but court records show a bench warrant was issued on May 6 when he failed to appear. The Bucks County Sheriff's Department arrested him later that day in Quakertown, and his bail was reinstated at the same amount.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for June 10, 2025, before Judge Jeffrey Finley.

Court records also show Crouthamel has a prior criminal history that includes misdemeanor drug possession and DUI convictions from 2022.

