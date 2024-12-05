Pechter-Walters was found dead near the back door of her home at 1885 Mountain View Drive, along with her dog, after firefighters extinguished the blaze that had fully engulfed the residence, authorities said.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m., drawing a large response from the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M – Dublin Station, the Ottsville Volunteer Fire Company, the Bucks County Fire Marshal, and federal Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agents.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause or origin of the fire, according to the Troop M Fire Marshal.

Pechter-Walters’ death remains under investigation, with assistance from the Dublin Criminal Investigation Unit, Troop M Forensic Services Unit, and the Bucks County Coroner.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

