Agnes Dawidowicz, 42, and her son Charlie Dawidowicz, 3, were discovered unresponsive in a vehicle parked at their residence on the 2100 block of Barley Drive on Sunday, June 8, authorities said.

They were pronounced dead at the scene around 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 8. The causes and manners of death remain under investigation, according to the coroner’s office.

Agnes Dawidowicz was a clinical research professional and biotechnology expert with nearly 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, according to her LinkedIn. She served as Group Leader of Clinical Project Services at Almac Clinical Technologies for the past 11 years, overseeing a team of design managers and contributing to global oncology trials, data integrations, and complex clinical system builds.

She held an MBA in Management from California Coast University and a Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology with a minor in Biochemistry from Rutgers University. Earlier in her career, she worked at Perceptive Informatics and completed research roles at Johnson & Johnson and Rutgers.

Dawidowicz was fluent in English and Polish and was deeply involved in cross-functional project leadership, mentoring, and clinical innovation.

The Bucks County Coroner’s Office said it has notified next of kin and extended condolences to the victims’ family and friends.

