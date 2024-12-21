Think You Have What It Takes To Win ‘Survivor’? Online Casting Now Open For 2025 Season

Contestants will compete for the title of Sole Survivor and a $1 million prize.

Since its debut, "Survivor" has challenged contestants to navigate alliances, endure physical and mental trials, and develop strategies to outlast their competitors.

Participants are divided into tribes and placed in remote locations where they must adapt to their surroundings and build relationships to advance in the game.

Here's what to know:

Filming dates: Mid-April to mid-May 2025

Eligibility: Open to US residents who meet requirements outlined on the official casting site.

Applications are also being accepted for future seasons beyond 2025.

Those interested must submit a video detailing why they would excel on the show, along with a recent photo, via CBS Survivor Casting by visiting this link.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pottstown and receive free news updates.