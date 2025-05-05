DA: ‘Facts Support Use Of Force’

The April 6 standoff began after Ecker crashed his car near Beech and North Mount Vernon streets and ran from the scene, Montgomery County authorities said.

He left one loaded handgun in his vehicle and fled with a second stolen firearm to his nearby home, where he opened fire on Pottstown police officers, striking one in the shoulder just after 6 p.m., according to the DA.

Montco SWAT West responded, evacuated neighbors, and tried to negotiate with Ecker for hours. He threatened to “kill more officers,” Steele said. Around 9:46 p.m., Ecker appeared in a doorway and refused to surrender. He was shot and killed.

Gunman Had Criminal Record, Stolen Firearm

Officials said the gun Ecker used — a Sig Sauer .40-caliber pistol — was reported stolen from Philadelphia in 2019. Pennsylvania law permits deadly force when officers are under immediate threat or stopping a dangerous felon, Steele noted.

A Pottstown officer was injured in the initial gunfire but survived. No other officers were harmed.

A Passion For Family, Muscle Cars, And Deviled Eggs

Ecker, a plumber and HVAC technician, was remembered by his family as a caring and courageous man who adored his daughter and siblings, according to his obituary from Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home.

He loved cars, bodybuilding, cooking, boating, and working for his family business. His signature dishes included deviled eggs and a secret steak marinade.

“AJ was proud to work for the family business and looked forward to carrying on the tradition,” the obituary reads. “Most of all, he loved his family.”

Ecker is survived by his daughter, parents, six siblings, and extended family.

Funeral Details

Family and friends attended his funeral on Saturday, April 12 at Cedarville United Methodist Church in Pottstown, followed by a service officiated by Rev. Mike Remel. He was interred at Limerick Garden of Memories.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Nar-Anon Family Groups at nar-anon.org, the obituary says.

