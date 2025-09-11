Pottstown Man Burglarized NJ Gas Station With Sledgehammer: Police

On Monday, March 24,an employee reporting for work found that the Shell gas station at 1050 Milford Warren Glen Rd. had been burglarized in the overnight hours while the station was closed, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson and Holland Township Police Chief Sean Gutsick said.

Security footage showed an unknown suspect, later identified as Chad Hefter, breaking the front glass with a small sledgehammer and entering the closed business, authorities said.. The suspect is then seen taking a significant amount of tobacco products and cash before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

Hefter is charge with burglary, theft and criminal mischief, authorities said.

