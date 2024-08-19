Overcast 73°

Pottstown Man, 60, Dies From Burns Suffered In House Fire: Coroner

A 60-year-old man from Pottstown died of burns suffered in a house fire, authorities said.

Pottstown police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Pottstown Police Department
Jon Craig
John Roddenberry was pronounced dead on Sunday, Aug. 18, at about 3:20 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, according to the Lehigh County Coroner.

The cause of death was burns over more than 50 percent of his body, the coroner said.

The fire occurred on Sunday, Aug. 18 at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the 15 Block of W. 3rd Street, Pottstown.

In addition to the coroner's office, the Pottstown Borough Police Department and the Pottstown Fire Department are investigating.

