Man, 26, Missing After Boat Tipped In Schuylkill River Near Pottstown: Officials

Two people were on board a canoe or small boat when it lost power near the Keim Street Bridge construction dam around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 1, according to dispatch logs and local officials. The incident happened near the 900 block of Industrial Highway, where emergency crews from both Chester and Montgomery counties quickly responded.

One person made it to shore, but the second—a man believed to be 26-years-old, white, and about 6 feet tall—went underwater and has not been seen since, Chester County dispatch confirmed.

Rescue crews deployed boats, drones, and dive teams in the hours following the emergency call but were forced to suspend operations around 2:30 a.m. Monday, June 2.

The search resumed around 10 a.m. Monday with teams from both counties, Pennsylvania State Police, and other local first responders. Police confirmed the boat was recovered, but the man remains missing as of Monday morning.

The Keim Street Bridge, which spans the Schuylkill River between Pottstown and North Coventry Township, is currently under construction and was a focal point in the rescue efforts.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

