The sirens, which sounded for approximately two minutes, are designed to prompt residents to tune into local Emergency Alert System (EAS) broadcasts for information during actual emergencies. It's important to note that the sirens are not signals to evacuate but serve as alerts to seek further information.

In addition to these biannual tests, the Limerick Generating Station conducts monthly "growl" tests on the first Monday of each month, except June and December. These brief, one-second tests may not always be audible to residents but are crucial for maintaining the readiness of the emergency alert system.

The Limerick Generating Station, located in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, is a nuclear power plant owned by Constellation Energy. It operates two General Electric boiling water reactors with a combined capacity of 2,317 megawatts, providing electricity to over two million homes. The plant's operating licenses extend through 2044 for Unit 1 and 2049 for Unit 2.

For more information on emergency procedures and siren tests, residents can refer to the Montgomery County official website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pottstown and receive free news updates.