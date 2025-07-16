Criminal Misconduct Allegations Surface In Pottstown Summer Program: Police

The department confirmed the probe on Tuesday, July 16, after reports circulated on social media alleging abuse connected to its youth activities.

Authorities involved in the investigation include the Pottstown Police Department, Montgomery County Children and Youth Services, Mission Kids, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

“Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of our children,” Pottstown officials said in a public statement. “We are fully cooperating with the investigation and committed to holding anyone involved in harming a child accountable.”

While no charges have been announced, the borough emphasized that all employees undergo background checks and receive training focused on protecting minors. Officials say they are now reviewing and tightening safety protocols.

The borough urged residents to avoid speculation and allow investigators to do their work. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at 610-970-6570.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office for comment but has not received a response as of the time of publishing. Check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pottstown and receive free news updates.