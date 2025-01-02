Covid-19: Virus Levels Now Surging In These States

The increase in activity picked up just ahead of the holiday season.

Experts attribute this resurgence to several factors, including the emergence of new variants.

The XEC variant, an off-shoot of the highly contagious Omicron strain, now accounts for 45 percent of cases in the US after first being identified in Europe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

States with "very high" current wastewater viral activity are shown in the darker shades in the image above. The interactive map from the CDC may be accessed here.

The CDC is urging individuals to remain vigilant.

In response to the uptick in cases, many health officials are emphasizing the importance of vaccination.

Vaccines have proven effective in reducing severe illness and hospitalization rates.

As of now, approximately 70 percent of the US population is fully vaccinated, yet there are still significant numbers of unvaccinated individuals.

Health experts recommend that everyone who is eligible get vaccinated and consider booster shots to enhance immunity against the virus.

They also stress the continued use of masks in crowded indoor settings, especially where transmission rates are high.

