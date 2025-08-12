13-Year-Old Uses Fireworks To Spark Blaze Damaging 2 Pottstown Homes: PA State Police (Photos)

The fire broke out on Walnut Street around 7:10 p.m. on Sunday, June 22, according to the release.

First-arriving crews found two homes heavily damaged on the rear side, leading to a large multi-agency response. Pottstown Fire Department was assisted by Sanatoga Fire Company, which sent its squad, engine, and utility units with 16 members to help with fire suppression and overhaul. Quint 58 also covered calls while on standby at Goodwill Fire Company.

Tower 64 from Limerick Fire Department responded with a crew of five, assisting with suppression on the second floor, securing power to the homes, and performing overhaul. Tower 64 remained on scene for about 90 minutes before being dispatched to a fire alarm in the 300 block of High Street.

Investigators determined a 14-year-old boy intentionally ignited fireworks at the rear of one of the Walnut Street homes, sparking the fire. Damage to the homes and household items was estimated at $100,000.

The Pottstown Borough Fire Marshal and police requested assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal, who confirmed the fire was set on purpose, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

