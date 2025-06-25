Manfid Duran, 50, of Plumstead Township, pleaded guilty to felony drug trafficking and dozens of animal cruelty charges after police found four kilos of cocaine and more than 50 injured birds at his property in 2023 and 2024, according to Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn.

President Judge Raymond F. McHugh sentenced Duran to five to 10 years in state prison for the drug charges and a consecutive 8 to 24 months for the cockfighting case, totaling a minimum of 5 years and 8 months and a maximum of 12 years, prosecutors said.

Illegal Ring Busted After 911 Tip, Undercover Buy

The investigations began separately — first with an undercover drug bust in March 2023, when a Pennsylvania State Police trooper and Bucks County Detectives negotiated the purchase of cocaine with Duran by phone. Officers raided his home at 1031 North Easton Road, recovering four kilograms of cocaine with a street value of $400,000 in a detached garage, according to court documents.

Then on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, a tip about possible animal fighting led Plumstead Township Police to the same home, where they heard roosters and spotted two birds locked in combat inside a homemade pit as a crowd of about 20 men stood watching. The group fled when asked for ID, police said.

Inside the garage and adjacent apartment, officers found dead roosters, blood-stained tools, performance-enhancing rooster drugs, makeshift cages, and a full training setup for fighting birds, investigators detailed. Outside, they found a barrel containing burned and bloodied birds, some with knife-spurs still attached.

Nearly 50 Birds Seized, Injuries 'Severe'

The Bucks County SPCA removed 49 roosters, hens, and pullets, many of which had no food or water and showed signs of prolonged neglect and severe injuries. Some had combs and wattles cut off — a common sign of fight training. One severely injured rooster died after rescue. Others required veterinary care.

Plumstead police arrested Manfid Duran on March 3, 2024, during a traffic stop, and his wife, Mara Duran, turned herself in on March 7. Both were charged with Felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals. Another man, Cesar Cordova-Morales, was arrested at the scene with steroids, blades, and rooster leg gear, and was charged with animal fighting and related offenses.

The SPCA and law enforcement said the conditions were some of the worst they'd seen, describing it as a “large-scale animal fighting operation.”

Prosecuted On 100+ Animal Charges

In the animal cruelty case, Duran pleaded guilty to 50 counts of animal fighting and 54 counts of animal neglect, the DA's office said.

“Cockfighting is a brutal and barbaric practice that has no place in our community,” said Deputy District Attorney Thomas Gannon, who prosecuted the case. “This defendant profited off the suffering of animals and endangered public safety through his drug operation.”

