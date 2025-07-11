Homicide: 89-Year-Old Woman Killed Inside Home, Bucks County DA Says

The discovery was made at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 10 on the 2500 block of Rickert Road in Hilltown Township, according to a release by the Hilltown Township Police Department.

The woman was found deceased inside her residence, investigators said. Her identity has not been released, and officials have withheld additional details due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, Bucks County Detectives, the Bucks County Coroner’s Office, and the Central Bucks Special Response Team Crime Scene Unit are all involved in the investigation. The case has been assigned to Chief Deputy District Attorney Jovin Jose.

Authorities emphasized there is "no known threat to the general public."

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area or has information is urged to call Hilltown Township Police at 215-453-6011.

